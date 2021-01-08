Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LULU. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.88.

Shares of LULU opened at $367.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.95. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

