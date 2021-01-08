Traders Purchase Large Volume of Monolithic Power Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,412 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,398% compared to the average volume of 161 call options.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $439,589.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,827.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $35,504,338. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after acquiring an additional 302,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $381.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.27. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $382.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

