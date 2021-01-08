Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of FARO Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,883 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 17,339% compared to the average daily volume of 28 put options.

FARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $76.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $77.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,937,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 53.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 853,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 297,992 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 445,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

