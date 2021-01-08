The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the third quarter worth $87,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

