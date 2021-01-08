Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average of $132.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $150.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

