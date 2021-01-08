Malibu Boats, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Malibu Boats in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

