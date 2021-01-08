FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issued By Wedbush

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

CATY opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

