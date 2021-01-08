Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Helen of Troy in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS.

HELE has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.20.

HELE opened at $223.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $230.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.