Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.42 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABX. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock opened at C$31.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.85 billion and a PE ratio of 18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold Co. has a one year low of C$17.52 and a one year high of C$41.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw purchased 53,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,773,600.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

