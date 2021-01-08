FY2021 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

