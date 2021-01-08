FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Issued By Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

OVV opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,910.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 494,429 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,142,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

