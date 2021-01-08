Truist Increases Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $40.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

