AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELUXY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

ELUXY stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

