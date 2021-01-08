AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELUXY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
ELUXY stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
