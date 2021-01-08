William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 90.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

