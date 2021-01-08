Comparing First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of First Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 22.36% 8.61% 1.16% First Financial 25.01% 8.88% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and First Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.58%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than First Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and First Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $346.55 million 5.25 $98.74 million $2.01 16.42 First Financial $187.57 million 3.04 $48.87 million $3.80 10.95

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats First Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest demand deposits, money market and savings accounts, customer sweep accounts, and time certificates of deposit; construction and land development loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and other personal, family, and household purposes. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 51 traditional branches and 9 commercial banking centers. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 82 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. It also rents an office building. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

