Financial Contrast: electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) versus Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and electroCore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 16.05 -$9.78 million ($0.37) -44.05 electroCore $2.39 million 31.38 -$45.15 million ($1.54) -1.07

Helius Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than electroCore. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than electroCore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87% electroCore -792.01% -109.15% -79.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 electroCore 0 1 5 0 2.83

electroCore has a consensus target price of $3.42, suggesting a potential upside of 107.07%. Given electroCore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

electroCore beats Helius Medical Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

