Analyzing China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and (NYSE:UFAB)

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and (NYSE:UFAB) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

This table compares China Automotive Systems and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares China Automotive Systems and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $431.43 million 0.49 $9.96 million $0.32 21.59 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 63.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for China Automotive Systems and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Automotive Systems presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.64%.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats on 3 of the 3 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.