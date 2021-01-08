Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of BLCM opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. Analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

