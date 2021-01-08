Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $159.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -249.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.71. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $136,964.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,613.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,643 shares of company stock worth $49,374,880. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

