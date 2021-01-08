Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.01.

CHNG stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

