Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MONRY opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

