1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -14.99.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,662,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $630,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,989.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 619,591 shares of company stock valued at $22,112,938.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 2,735.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $2,725,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 161.3% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 561,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 346,400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 269.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

