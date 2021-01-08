Investors Purchase Large Volume of Zions Bancorporation, National Association Call Options (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,009% compared to the average daily volume of 152 call options.

Shares of ZION opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

