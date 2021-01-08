Otonomy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,778 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,803% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

Shares of OTIC opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.17. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.