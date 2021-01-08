Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO.TO) (TSE:VGRO) Trading Up 0.9%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO.TO) (TSE:VGRO) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$29.46 and last traded at C$29.44. 113,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 214,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.38.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.