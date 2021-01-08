Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 3,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 54.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter.

