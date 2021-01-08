Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Up 1.6%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,239.00 and last traded at $1,239.00. Approximately 207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,220.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $999.70.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

