Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 21,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54.

Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) Company Profile (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 80% interest in the Vanadium Ridge property, a vanadium-rich magnetite mineralization that consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of 2,151 hectares located in Barriere, British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Cochavara silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 6 concessions covering an area of 3,479 hectares situated in northern Peru.

