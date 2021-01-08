Sunworks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,516 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,246 call options.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sunworks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $9.03 on Friday. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $150.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

