Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HAYPY opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Hays has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

