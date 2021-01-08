Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

