E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. E.On has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.58.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that E.On will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

