FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FGROY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC cut FirstGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FirstGroup currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FGROY opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.71.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

