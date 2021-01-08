DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DeNA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.
Shares of DNACF opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.62. DeNA has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.29.
About DeNA
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
