DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DeNA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of DNACF opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.62. DeNA has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DeNA will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

