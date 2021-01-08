Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

DBOEY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $950.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

