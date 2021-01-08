FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Issued By KeyCorp

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welbilt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 60.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

