Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the coal producer will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.97). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Shares of BTU opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $319.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,758 shares of company stock worth $45,652. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 290.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,414,974 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 387,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 643.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,982 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

