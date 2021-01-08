Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNDC. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $315.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Landec will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Landec by 462.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 29.0% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

