Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 137,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after buying an additional 390,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after buying an additional 94,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 1,299,933 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

