FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle West Capital Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

