Zacks Investment Research Lowers Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Sell

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTTAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

