Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Unilever PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Unilever in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

