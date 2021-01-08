FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Issued By Cormark

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock opened at C$37.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$973.14 million and a P/E ratio of 37.96. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 1-year low of C$12.06 and a 1-year high of C$38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.89.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter.

In other Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total value of C$123,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,687.50. Also, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$165,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$461,229.12. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $663,816.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

