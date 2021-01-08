Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entercom Communications is the fourth largest radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company has built a highly consolidated portfolio of radio stations concentrated primarily in top 50 markets with above average growth characteristics. The company’s portfolio of radio stations is geographically diverse and offers a wide variety of programming formats. The company believes that geographic diversity will reduce the effect of economic downturn, while wide range of programming formats lessens the impact of changes in listening preferences. “

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Entercom Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Entercom Communications has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 87.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,287,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,739 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,285.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,455 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 339.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 358,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 276,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,274,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 272,782 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entercom Communications (ETM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.