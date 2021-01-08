Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.73 on Thursday. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,498,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

