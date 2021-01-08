Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DoorDash, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DASH. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

DASH stock opened at $152.77 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

