Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares were up 6.3% on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as high as $30.51 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 40,545,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 32,706,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of -346.29 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

