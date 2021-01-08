Head-To-Head Review: Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fangdd Network Group and Maui Land & Pineapple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group -28.34% -51.39% -18.69% Maui Land & Pineapple -135.21% 6.57% 3.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Maui Land & Pineapple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.27 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -1.87 Maui Land & Pineapple $10.05 million 22.56 -$10.37 million N/A N/A

Maui Land & Pineapple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats Fangdd Network Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

