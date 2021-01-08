Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Trading Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 3,341,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,642,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,356,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.