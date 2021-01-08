Head to Head Review: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) vs. RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealNetworks and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealNetworks $172.11 million 0.38 -$20.00 million N/A N/A RumbleON $840.63 million 0.08 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -0.86

RealNetworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Profitability

This table compares RealNetworks and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealNetworks -12.84% -54.00% -13.62% RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RealNetworks and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealNetworks 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.58%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than RealNetworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of RealNetworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of RealNetworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

RealNetworks has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its codec technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include intercarrier messaging services; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages; business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers; RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform that offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; and SAFR, a computer vision platform. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. The company also develops and markets software products and services. RealNetworks, Inc. provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels, including social media; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. It offers its software and services to consumers, mobile carriers, device manufacturers, system integrators, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

